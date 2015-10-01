Volkswagen's US chief to testify before House panel on Oct 8

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Volkwagen AG's top U.S. executive will testify Oct. 8 before a U.S. House oversight committee about the German automaker's emissions cheating scandal, a panel spokesman said on Thursday.
Michael Horn, president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee for proceedings schedule to begin at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the spokesman said.
Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were also expected to testify. (Reporting by David Morgan)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.