UPDATE 2-Customers, dealers left in the dark on VW scandal

* German consumer body seeks compensation for VW buyers
* Dealers want more information quickly from VW
* Not yet clear which models, years affected
* Fuel efficiency trumps environment concern?
* Trust in cars intact, not in company - dealer
By Emma Thomasson and Paul Sandle
BERLIN/LONDON, Sept 24 Motor dealers and
consumer groups alike expressed frustration on Thursday at a
lack of information from Volkswagen about the
implications for customers of a scandal involving diesel cars
rigged to pass U.S. emissions.
"We are getting lots of phone calls asking 'What is the
likely impact of this?'" said an insider at a major Volkswagen
dealership in Britain, who declined to be named.
"But we not getting anything from Volkswagen, so we don't
have anything to pass on to them."
The same was true in Frankfurt: a women at the reception
desk of a VW dealership, who declined to give her name, said she
had received many queries from diesel car drivers.
"But we haven't got the ultimate answer because we haven't
got much information from Volkswagen," she said.
The German group has set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3
billion) to help cover the costs of the crisis and said that 11
million of its cars could be affected worldwide, but has not yet
announced a recall.
VW said in a statement on its websites that it could not say
which models and years of construction were affected, adding it
would provide further information as soon as possible.
"It goes without saying that we will take full
responsibility and cover costs for the necessary arrangements
and measures. But this process will take time," VW said.
Italian consumer group Altroconsumo said it, along with
similar organisations in other European countries, was planning
to write to Volkswagen demanding clear information on the
situation immediately.
Klaus Mueller, head of the Federation of German Consumer
Organisations, said Volkswagen must compensate any consumers
affected and retrofit all affected vehicles. "Volkswagen is
called upon to comprehensively clear this up," he said.
Lawyers have already brought class actions on behalf of
scores of car owners in the United States and Italian consumer
group Codacons is collecting signatures for a potential suit.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Market research company YouGov said it had recorded a big
hit to the VW brand in the United States and Britain, where VW
has tumbled into the lowest position among 34 brands.
In an attempt to reassure customers, VW said new diesel
models covered by the European Union's Euro 6 emissions
standards met legal requirements. The software in question did
not affect handling or consumption, or control emissions, it
added.
However, in a Swedish Volkswagen Golf chat room, consumers
were discussing whether it will be possible to cancel recent
orders, with one person saying he had been planning to purchase
a hatchback, but decided never to buy VW again due to the
scandal.
"We expect environmentally sensitive consumers will
increasingly pay attention to emissions and avoid diesel-powered
cars," said Raffael Wuethrich, project leader for sustainability
and energy at the Swiss Foundation for Consumer Protection.
Tim Pollard, executive editor of Britain's Car Magazine,
agreed: "The actual topic of emissions is a bit of a dry topic,
but they (consumers) do understand that it affects the tax they
pay and the amount of money in their pocket."
Ernst-Robert Nouvertne, who owns VW dealerships in the
German town of Solingen, said how quickly VW refitted affected
cars would be critical to reassuring customers.
"Customers are unsettled. It won't just pass us by without
problems. Some customers could switch to a petrol car," he said,
but noted Volkswagen should be shielded by the loyalty of its
customers, at least in its home country.
Steve Young, managing director of auto industry research
firm ICDP, said the experience of previous car recalls by other
brands showed it could actually bring dealerships more business.
Young noted how Toyota Motor Corp had recalled
millions of vehicles from 2009 due to some customers' complaints
that their cars were unintentionally accelerating.
"It depends on how well they manage the process... in the
case of the Toyota recall in the U.S., Toyota dealers were able
to reconnect with customers," he said.
"If the dealer handles it well, they could help customers
use the compensation to switch into petrol and sell their fixed
diesel model to somebody who knows what they are getting."
Ansgar Klein, head of the German Association of Independent
Dealerships, does not expect a lasting impact.
"The Golf has not got worse. I don't think prices will fall
as a result," he said. "Most drivers care more about fuel
consumption than emissions. The scandal has not affected trust
in VW cars, although trust in the company has suffered."
Dariusz Balcerzyk from the Automotive Market Research
Institute Samar in Warsaw said the same was true in Poland.
"For Poles this is not really that much of an issue. For a
Polish customer, it is still the price that matters most,
followed by the car's brand," he said.
