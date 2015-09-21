Daimler says not affected by VW's U.S. emissions issue

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
HAMBURG, Sept 21 Daimler said its Mercedes-Benz Cars business was not affected by accusations raised against fellow German carmaker Volkswagen by U.S. authorities.
"We heard of the EPA's accusations against VW from the press. The issue described by the press does not apply to Mercedes-Benz Cars," Daimler said in an e-mailed statement, adding it was not aware of any investigation of Mercedes.
Europe's largest automaker is accused of designing software for diesel models of its core VW brand and luxury division Audi that deceives regulators measuring toxic emissions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.