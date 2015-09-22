U.S. senator asks trade commission to act on VW diesel marketing

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Sept 22 A U.S senator on Tuesday asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate marketing claims of "clean" diesel engines made by Volkswagen AG.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency along with the California Clean Air Board on Friday said VW rigged software in its small diesel cars to fool regulators checking amounts of toxic fumes the cars emitted.
Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, sent a letter to FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez asking the agency to explore remedies for car buyers who, he said, relied on VW's claims of having "clean diesel" cars.
"I am outraged that VW would cheat its customers by deceiving them into buying a car that wasn't what was advertised," Nelson wrote.
On Tuesday, VW in Germany admitted that it had used the same software in 11 million diesel engines worldwide.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.