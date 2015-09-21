版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 00:31 BJT

German minister orders examination of Volkswagen cars - newspaper

BERLIN, Sept 21 German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt has ordered an examination of Volkswagen diesel cars, the German newspaper Bild reported on Monday, after the carmaker admitted that it had rigged emissions tests in the United States. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

