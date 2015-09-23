版本:
German prosecutors investigate manipulation of VW emissions data

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German prosecutors said on Wednesday they were conducting a preliminary investigation of manipulation at carmaker Volkswagen.

Prosecutors of the German state Niedersachsen said in a statement they were looking into an investigation against Volkswagen employees as they had received a number of criminal complaints from citizens. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

