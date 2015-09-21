EPA, California to test other diesel vehicles after VW

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The Environmental Protection Agency and California officials will test other diesel vehicles for use of software that deceives regulators measuring toxic emissions following news Friday that Volkswagen could face $18 billion in penalties for using that technology, an agency official said Monday.

The federal and California Air Resources Board will test other vehicles for possible "defeat devices" after announcing on Friday that Volkswagen AG uses software that turns off emissions controls in cars when driving normally and turns them on when undergoing emissions tests. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Eric Walsh)