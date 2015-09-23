VW emissions rigging decision made before Winterkorn was CEO - minister

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was taking responsibility for decisions made before he was at the group's helm.
Winterkorn, CEO since 2007, resigned earlier on Wednesday, after the German carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. emissions tests on diesel vehicles.
"I have great respect for his decision. He is taking responsibility for something that happened when he was not chief executive of Volkswagen but rather at Audi," Gabriel said on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show on Wednesday. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.