VW supervisory board to discuss new management on Friday

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen said that it will present proposals on new management appointments by Friday after CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned due to the emissions scandal on Wednesday.

In a statement, the supervisory board's steering committee also said that it expects further personnel consequences in the coming days. "The internal investigation is ongoing," it said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)