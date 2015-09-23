VW supervisory board to discuss new management on Friday

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen said that it will present proposals on new management appointments by Friday after CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned due to the emissions scandal on Wednesday.
In a statement, the supervisory board's steering committee also said that it expects further personnel consequences in the coming days. "The internal investigation is ongoing," it said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.