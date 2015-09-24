VW brand development chief Neusser to leave - Spiegel

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 VW brand development chief Heinz-Jakob Neusser will join the ranks of senior Volkswagen managers forced to leave the carmaker in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal, German weekly Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing no sources.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the Spiegel report.

The world's biggest carmaker by sales has been in turmoil since admitting that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute, prompting its CEO to resign and forcing it to set aside billions of euros to clean up the mess.

Earlier, Bild reported that Audi's R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg and Porsche's engine chief Wolfgang Hatz also will be dismissed at a meeting of the supervisory board on Friday.

