BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Volkswagen is to oust Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after U.S. authorities late last week accused the German carmaker of rigging emissions tests, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing supervisory board sources.
Sports car unit Porsche's CEO Matthias Mueller is to replace Winterkorn, the paper said, adding VW's supervisory board would decide the management change on Friday.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that Volkswagen used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.