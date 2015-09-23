版本:
VW CEO quits amid diesel scandal

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the German carmaker's rigging of U.S. emissions tests.

"Volkswagen needs a fresh start - also in terms of personnel. I am clearing the way for this fresh start with my resignation," Winterkorn said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

