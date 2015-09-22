VW says CEO Winterkorn to make statement at 1500 GMT

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 German carmaker Volkswagen will post a video statement by its Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn on its website at 1500 GMT, it said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday a German newspaper reported that Volkswagen will dismiss Winterkorn after the carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. vehicles emissions tests and said 11 million of its cars could be affected worldwide. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)