VW says CEO Winterkorn to make statement at 1500 GMT

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 German carmaker Volkswagen will post a video statement by its Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn on its website at 1500 GMT, it said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday a German newspaper reported that Volkswagen will dismiss Winterkorn after the carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. vehicles emissions tests and said 11 million of its cars could be affected worldwide. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.