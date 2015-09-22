Germany's Merkel calls for transparency in clearing up Volkswagen case

BERLIN, Sept 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for full transparency in clearing up the case of emissions tests that Volkswagen has admitted were rigged.

"Given the difficult situation, this is about showing complete transparency, clearing up the entire case," Merkel told journalists in Berlin.

"The Transport Minister is in close contact with the company, Volkswagen. And I hope that the facts will be put on the table as quickly as possible," she said. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Emma Thomasson)