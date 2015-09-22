German transport ministry to start fact-finding at VW this week

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's transport ministry said it would send a fact-finding committee to Volkswagen this week after the carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. vehicle emissions tests.
The committee is to speak with executives at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany and request access to documents, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Our committee will examine whether the vehicles in question were built and tested according to German and European rules, and whether that was done in accordance with vehicle registrations," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in the statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by John O'Donnell)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.