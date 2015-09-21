VW labour leader calls for tough stance in emissions scandal - Stern magazine

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Volkswagen works council chief Bernd Osterloh has called for those responsible for the alleged falsification of emissions data in the United States to be brought to justice, according to a German magazine.
"As employee representatives we will push for a thorough investigation and will ensure that the people responsible are held accountable," Stern magazine quoted Osterloh as saying on Monday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday that Europe's biggest carmaker used software for diesel VW and Audi branded cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face up to $18 billion in penalties. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Pravin Char)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.