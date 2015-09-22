版本:
2015年 9月 23日

U.S. state attorneys general to probe Volkswagen -- New York AG

NEW YORK, Sept 22 New York and other state attorneys general are forming a group to probe Volkswagen AG over the U.S. emissions test scandal, a spokesman for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld, Editing by Franklin Paul)

