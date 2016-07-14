California rejects Volkswagen's recall plan for 3.0 liter diesel cars

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 13
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 California chief air
regulator on Wednesday rejected a proposed recall plan from
Volkswagen to fix 16,000 3.0 liter diesel Volkswagens, Audis and
Porches in California that are equipped with devices designed to
cheat emissions tests.
The California Air Resources Board said the company's recall
plan was incomplete and deficient in a number of areas but said
it will continue to work with the company to reach a resolution.
Volkswagen AG last month reached a $15.3 billion
settlement with regulators over its 2.0 liter diesel vehicles
that were also equipped with the devices that covered up the
vehicles true output of air pollution.
