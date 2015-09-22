CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-S.Korea says to investigate VW, Audi diesel cars over emissions

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Changes number and years of vehicles to be investigated after clarification from environment ministry)
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's environment ministry said on Tuesday that it will conduct an investigation into emissions of Volkswagen AG and Audi diesel cars after the firm admitted rigging emissions tests on diesel-powered vehicles in the United States.
The ministry's probe will involve 4,000 to 5,000 units of Volkswagen's Jetta and Golf models and the Audi A3 produced in 2014 and 2015, Park Pan-kyu, a deputy director at the ministry, told Reuters.
"If South Korean authorities find problems in the VW diesel cars, the probe could be expanded to all German diesel cars," he said. (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Rachel Armstrong)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.