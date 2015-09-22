Swiss investigate possible sale of VW diesel cars in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 22 The Swiss Federal Roads Office
is investigating whether the same type of Volkswagen AG
diesel cars that were sold in the United States
were also sold in Switzerland, a spokesman for the agency said
on Tuesday, adding results were due within days.
Volkswagen has acknowledged that it cheated on diesel
vehicle emissions tests in the United States, prompting several
countries to check whether VW cars sold in their markets also
used software that deceived regulators measuring emissions.
VW was not immediately available for comment. Swiss
broadcaster SRF quoted a spokesman for VW in Switzerland as
saying that VW autos sold in Europe and thus Switzerland at the
time in question met emissions standards.
