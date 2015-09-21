Volkswagen CEO supports diesel car examination - German ministry

BERLIN, Sept 21 Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn has promised to support testing by German authorities of the company's diesel cars, Germany's Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, it said that Alexander Dobrindt, the transport minister, had talked to Winterkorn and that Winterkorn had expressed his "absolute support" for the independent testing of diesel car models that the minister had ordered.

