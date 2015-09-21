版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 01:23 BJT

Volkswagen CEO supports diesel car examination - German ministry

BERLIN, Sept 21 Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn has promised to support testing by German authorities of the company's diesel cars, Germany's Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, it said that Alexander Dobrindt, the transport minister, had talked to Winterkorn and that Winterkorn had expressed his "absolute support" for the independent testing of diesel car models that the minister had ordered.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐