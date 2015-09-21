Volkswagen CEO supports diesel car examination - German ministry

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BERLIN, Sept 21 Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn has promised to support testing by German authorities of the company's diesel cars, Germany's Transport Ministry said on Monday.
In a statement, it said that Alexander Dobrindt, the transport minister, had talked to Winterkorn and that Winterkorn had expressed his "absolute support" for the independent testing of diesel car models that the minister had ordered.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.