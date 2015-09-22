版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 22:53 BJT

Volkswagen CEO apologizes for diesel emission scandal

BERLIN, Sept 22 Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn on Tuesday apologized again for the carmaker's cheating of diesel emission rules in the United States and pledged full cooperation with authorities involved.

"I am endlessly sorry that we betrayed the trust" of millions of people, Winterkorn said in a video statement posted on VW's website.

"Swift and comprehensive clarification has now utmost priority," the CEO said. "To make it very clear: manipulation at VW must never happen again."

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐