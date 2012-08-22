Florida election official pushes back against early-voting change

* 2011 law cut number of early-voting days from 12 to eight
By Michael Peltier
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug 22 A fight over early
voting in Florida deepened on Wednesday as an election official
who will oversee voting in the Florida Keys in November's
presidential election refused to reduce the number of
early-voting days despite a warning from the state's governor.
Harry Sawyer, the supervisor of elections in Monroe County,
which includes the Keys, told Reuters he plans to allow 12 days
of voting ahead of the election even though a 2011 Florida law
cut the number to eight.
Florida is among a handful of states that could determine
the outcome of the race between Democratic President Barack
Obama and Republican candidate Mitt Romney.
The issue of early-voting restrictions has also played out
in Ohio, another prized swing state, where the Obama campaign
filed a lawsuit to legally challenge moves by state officials to
reduce the number of early-voting days.
Democrats claim early voting restrictions are designed to
limit Democratic voter turnout, particularly among working-class
voters, who are more likely to work jobs with less flexibility
to take time off to vote. Republicans argue the measures are
intended to reduce voter fraud.
In the 2008 presidential election, more than half of black
voters in Florida cast their ballots during the early voting
period, twice the rate of white voters.
On Tuesday, Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott said he
would "take all necessary and appropriate action" to ensure that
the 2011 law was enforced.
But Sawyer, a Republican, said the law does not apply in
Monroe County, which must have election-law changes approved by
Washington because of the county's history of voter
discrimination.
"My opinion was that the old law worked fine," Sawyer said.
Last week, a U.S. federal court said in a ruling that
Florida's rules reducing the number of early voting days is an
unfair burden on minorities and upheld a U.S. Justice Department
decision to block the change in five of the state's 67 counties.
COURT PREVENTS RULES FROM TAKING EFFECT
The federal government prevented the rules from taking
effect in five counties -- Monroe, Collier, Hillsborough, Hendry
and Hardee -- by invoking the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which
allows it to veto voting rules changes in certain states and
counties with histories of racial repression.
In the court ruling, a three-judge panel suggested that
extending the hours of voting over the eight-day period would be
enough to satisfy federal requirements.
State election officials followed through with the
suggestion and called on the five counties to offer 12 hours of
early voting in each of the eight days.
Supervisors in four of the counties agreed to make the
change.
Sawyer, however, said the extended hours would be less
effective than the schedule currently in place. He said the plan
would also cost Monroe County taxpayers more in overtime pay.
Since the new state law has not been approved by federal
officials, he is not under an obligation to comply.
Sawyer, who has been supervisor for 24 years, said he had
heard suggestions Scott might remove him from office if he
failed to comply, but he dismissed them.
"I am not concerned about the rumors because I cannot be
replaced for giving my opinion when asked," Sawyer said. "I
haven't broken a law and don't feel giving an opinion is grounds
for even a suspension."