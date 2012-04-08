版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 8日 星期日 22:42 BJT

Veteran CBS journalist Mike Wallace dead at 93 -network

NEW YORK, April 8 CBS journalist Mike Wallace, who earned a reputation as a tough interviewer on the network's "60 Minutes" show, died at the age of 93, the network said on Sunday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐