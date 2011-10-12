Chicago police arrest 21 protesters for trespassing

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 11 Chicago police arrested 21
people protesting against economic inequality on Tuesday at two
rallies, charging them with trespassing, a Chicago Police
spokesman said.
The arrests came a day after thousands of people including
teachers, religious leaders and union workers marched in
downtown Chicago to voice mounting anger over joblessness and
economic woes in protests that snarled rush-hour traffic.
Those marches, organized by the "Stand Up Chicago"
coalition, had appeared to target financial events in the city
including a conference of the Mortgage Bankers Association,
which was also subject to protesters' ire on Tuesday.
Organizers said Monday's march was inspired by, but not
formally affiliated with, the Occupy Wall Street movement that
began in New York last month and sparked smaller protests
nationwide.
On Tuesday, 16 people were arrested at a protest at the
Hyatt Regency in downtown Chicago where the annual conference
of the Mortgage Bankers Association was underway, the Chicago
Police spokesman said.
The people arrested at the conference were facing charges
of misdemeanor trespassing, he said.
Separately, five women aged 55 to 80 from the Action Now
group were also arrested after they took garbage from a
foreclosed home owned by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and
dumped it in one of the bank's branches, the group's website
said.
Police said that group was also facing charges of
misdemeanor trespassing.
Action Now, which calls itself an organization of working
families fighting for change, said Bank of America had not
properly shuttered the foreclosed home from which the group
took the furniture and garbage.
"Since Bank of America will not go to our neighborhoods and
clean up their vacant properties, Action Now members brought
the neighborhood to them," the group said on its website.
Bank of America did not immediately respond to an
after-hours request for comment.
Chicago has also seen several weeks of daily protests
outside the Federal Reserve Bank by "Occupy Chicago," an echo
of the larger Wall Street protests.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)