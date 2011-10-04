Protests born on Wall Street spreading across US

* Demonstrations from Los Angeles to Boston
* Unions joining the fray
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Anti-Wall Street protests that
took shape in New York weeks ago, prompting hundreds of
arrests, have spread across the United States with one
organizer saying their message had "captured everyone's
imagination."
Demonstrations have sprouted from Los Angeles to Boston,
and in plenty of cities in between, led by protesters voicing
discontent and anger over such issues as high unemployment,
home foreclosures and the 2008 corporate bailouts.
Washington will be the site of a protest on Thursday,
according to organizer Kevin Zeese, who said economic
insecurity was encouraging people to take to the streets.
"Just like the Vietnam war draft made the war more
personal, economic insecurity is making the economic policies
of this country more personal," Zeese said.
The New York protests, working under the banner of "We are
the 99 percent," have become bolder since they started on Sept.
17 and while they have been largely peaceful, aside from
occasional scuffles, they have sometimes challenged police.
On Saturday, more than 700 people were arrested when
demonstrators blocked traffic lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge
while attempting an unauthorized march across the span.
In Florida, a weekend protest drew a crowd carrying signs
reading "End Corporate Welfare" and "It is Time for a
Revolution." Another protest was planned for Tampa on Thursday.
Unions were also joining the fray. The New York branch of
the Transport Workers Union asked a federal judge on Tuesday to
bar police from using city bus drivers to transport protesters
who were under arrest. The judge denied the request.
The nation's largest union of nurses, National Nurses
United, said it would join a New York march on Wednesday. And
Healthcare-Now, which advocates for a national single-payer
system, said it was joining the Washington protest to "demand
human needs over corporate greed."
"This could have legs to it," said author Michael Lewis,
who has written books about Wall Street and more recently the
global economy.
TENT CITIES
The New York protesters, camped out in Zuccotti Park in
downtown Manhattan, have sometimes been dismissed by Wall
Street passersby or cast in the mainstream media as naive
students and mischief-makers without realistic goals.
Members of the group have vowed to stay at the park through
the winter.
The protesters have complained of a heavy-handed police
response to the protests. Police say they gave protesters ample
warning that their march across the Brooklyn Bridge was illegal
before they started making arrests.
Attorneys for a nonprofit advocacy group called the
Partnership for Civil Justice Fund filed a federal lawsuit
against Mayor Michael Bloomberg, police and other officials
charging the constitutional rights of the demonstrators
arrested on the Brooklyn Bridge had been violated.
The suit said New York had "engaged in a premeditated,
planned, scripted, and calculated effort to sweep the streets
of protesters and disrupt a growing protest movement."
The protests appeared to be gaining steam across the
nation. In Los Angeles, protesters camped out in front of City
Hall. They too have pitched a tent city, and organizers say
they will be there for the foreseeable future.
In Boston, protesters have set up a make-shift camp in the
city's financial district, with a few dozen tents pitched
across from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston building.
Protesters have been well behaved, Boston police said.
"Occupy Wall Street has captured everyone's imagination,"
said protester Larry Hales in New York.
"One criticism of us has been that our demands are not
clear, but I think for most people, the message of why Wall
Street is the target is very clear," he said. "It's the banking
capital of the world."
Protests have also popped up in Chicago, where around 50
protesters have gathered at the heart of the financial district
around lunchtime every day, banging drums and holding signs.
In St. Louis, about two dozen people carrying signs
protested on Tuesday at a downtown federal building, about four
blocks from the city's landmark Arch.
"People are starting to notice that this movement is not
just a flash mob," said Victoria Sobel, 21, an art student who
has been with Occupy Wall Street since it began in September.
"I think labor and community organizations held back at
first because they wanted to see our commitment. They wanted to
see how serious we were," she added. "We are elated that this
is spreading. If nothing else comes from this, at least we
started a dialogue."
(Additional reporting by Ray Sanchez, Basil Katz and Mark Egan
in New York, Lauren Keiper and Roz Krasny in Boston, Mary
Slosson in Los Angeles, Bruce Olson in St. Louis and Mary
Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Vicki
Allen)