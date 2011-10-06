UPDATE 1-Wall St protests spread, Fed official sympathizes

* Obama says Wall St protesters reflect frustrations
* Fed's Fisher "sympathetic" to protesters
* 'This is the beginning,' union official says
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Protests that began in New York
against U.S. economic inequality spread across America on
Thursday as the growing movement found unlikely support from a
top official of one of its targets -- the Federal Reserve.
The Occupy Wall Street movement was sparking rallies in
Austin, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Washington; Trenton and Jersey
City, New Jersey; Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
The protesters gained some support from Dallas Fed
President Richard Fisher, who told a business group in Fort
Worth, Texas, "I am somewhat sympathetic -- that will shock
you." [ID:nN1E79511E]
The Fed played a key role in one of the protest targets,
the 2008 Wall Street bailout that critics say let banks enjoy
huge profits while average Americans suffered high unemployment
and job insecurity.
"We have too many people out of work," Fisher said. "We
have a very uneven distribution of income. We have too many
people out of work for too long. We have a very frustrated
people, and I can understand their frustration."
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden also
acknowledged the frustration and anger of the protesters on
Thursday. [ID:nN1E7950UK] [ID:N1E7950TG]
"People are frustrated and, you know, the protesters are
giving voice to a more broad-based frustration about how our
financial system works," Obama said at a news conference in
Washington.
Biden, speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum, likened the
protest movement to the Tea Party, which sprang to life in 2009
after Obama's election and has become a powerful conservative
grass-roots force helping elect dozens of Republicans to
office.
"The American people do not think the system is fair,"
Biden said.
'FED UP'
With support from unions boosting the protesters' ranks,
organizers predicted the momentum would build across the
country.
"This is the beginning," said John Preston in Philadelphia,
business manager for Teamsters Local 929. "Teamsters will
support the movement city to city."
Up to 1,000 people gathered to protest in Philadelphia, and
hundreds turned out in Washington and Houston. Rallies in
Chicago, San Antonio and Austin attracted dozens of people.
In Philadelphia, protesters chanted and waved placards
reading: "I did not think 'By the People, For the People' meant
1 percent," a reference to their argument the country's top few
have too much wealth and political power.
Tim Lucas, 49, vice president of a software company who was
protesting in Austin, said: "I'm fed up with the government,
I'm fed up with the bailouts. If I fail at my job, I don't get
a bonus -- I get fired."
In Los Angeles, a couple hundred protesters squeezed into
the lobby of a Bank of America (BAC.N) building.
About 5,000 people marched on New York's financial district
on Wednesday, the biggest rally so far, swelled by nurses,
transit workers and other union members. Dozens of people were
arrested and police used pepper spray on some protesters.
On Thursday, a few hundred protesters milled about a park
near Wall Street where they have set up camp, but there were no
apparent plans for another march.
The head of General Electric Co (GE.N) finance arm, Michael
Neal, said he was sympathetic to the cause. [ID:nN1E7951NP]
"People are really angry, and I get it. If I were
unemployed now, I'd be really angry too," Neal told Reuters
during an interview in Columbus, Ohio, after a GE event.
In Washington, protesters carried signs that read: "Human
Needs, Not Corporate Greed" and "Stop the War on Workers."
"I believe the American dream is truly in jeopardy," said
protester Darrell Bouldin, 25, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
"There are so many people like me in Tennessee who are fed up
with the Wall Street gangsters."
About 200 people gathered in Houston, while in San Antonio,
about 50 people gathered at the city's Confederate War Veterans
Monument, chanting, "The banks got bailed out, we got sold
out."
