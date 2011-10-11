Wall St protesters target homes of top executives

* Rupert Murdoch, Jamie Dimon homes on list of protesters
* Colleges plan solidarity protests on Thursday
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Oct 11 The Occupy Wall Street
movement will take its protests to the New York homes of
super-wealthy executives on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd
Blankfein canceled a talk at a college in the city.
Protesters will march through Manhattan's Upper East Side
on a "Billionaire's Tour" to take their grievances about
economic inequality to the homes of News Corp's (NWSA.O) Rupert
Murdoch, JPMorgan Chase's (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon and others.
As the movement builds strength around the United States,
Blankfein canceled a talk at New York's Barnard College, saying
he had to be in Washington. A spokesman for Goldman Sachs
(GS.N), the banking and investment firm that received and
repaid federal bailout funds at the height of the U.S. economic
crisis, said it was a scheduling conflict for the chief
executive.
Hundreds of people have been camping in a park near Wall
Street since Sept. 17, sparking similar rallies around the
country against what participants see as corporate greed. More
than 700 people have been arrested during marches in New York
where some police used pepper spray.
About 100 protesters were arrested earlier on Tuesday in
Boston after the group expanded its camp. [ID:nN1E79A059]
The "Billionaire's Tour" on Tuesday also plans to stop at
the homes of David Koch, co-founder of energy conglomerate Koch
Industries, and hedge fund manager John Paulson.
"Join us on a walking tour of the homes of some of the bank
and corporate executives that don't pay taxes, cut jobs,
engaged in mortgage fraud, tanked our economy ... all while
giving themselves record setting bonuses," said NYC Communities
for Change, one of several groups organizing the protest.
It said protesters would march from house to house
"demanding accountability for Wall Street crimes and an
extension of the Millionaire's Tax," a New York state tax that
is due to expire at the end of the year.
On Thursday college students are planning a solidarity
protest on at least 56 campuses, while large protests against
economic inequality are being planned on Saturday around the
United States.
Several thousand protesters, including teachers and
religious leaders, converged on downtown Chicago on Monday,
targeting a meeting of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a
U.S. futures exchange trade association conference.
[ID:nN1E7991L5]
(Additional reporting by Lauren LaCapra; Editing by Bill
Trott)