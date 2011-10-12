REFILE-UPDATE 2-Wall St protesters target homes of executives

(Refiles to add dropped words in paragraph 13)
* Rupert Murdoch, Jamie Dimon homes targeted for protest
* Over 1,400 cities involved in Occupy Wall St movement
* College students plan solidarity protests on Thursday
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Oct 11 Hundreds of anti-Wall Street
protesters marched on the New York homes of wealthy executives
on Tuesday, triggering one of their targets, billionaire hedge
fund manager John Paulson, to defend his wealth.
Around 500 people marched through Manhattan's Upper East
Side, passing the high-rise buildings where many of the
executives live. Among them are Paulson, global media mogul
Rupert Murdoch, JPMorgan Chase chief executive (JPM.N) Jamie
Dimon and David Koch, co-founder of energy firm Koch
Industries.
The protesters chanted "Banks got bailed out, we got sold
out" and "Hey you billionaires, pay your fair share" and
carried signs that read "Stop robbing from the middle class to
pay the rich" and "We are the 99 percent," a reference to the
idea that the top 1 percent of Americans have too much.
Mustafa Ibrahim, 23, an engineer marched on the
"Billionaire's Tour" during a visit to New York from Cairo,
where he said he was arrested during a popular uprising this
year which toppled Egyptian autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
"It's pretty much the same thing as Egypt," Ibrahim said.
"The problem is the rich keep getting richer and the poor are
getting poorer."
Since Sept. 17 protesters have been camped out in a park in
Lower Manhattan near Wall Street, rallying against bailouts for
banks during the recession, which allowed them to earn huge
profits while average Americans suffer high unemployment and
job insecurity with little help.
As protesters took their grievances to the homes of the
rich, the Paulson & Co hedge fund defended its status.
Paulson took home $5 billion in 2010, the hedge fund
industry's biggest ever paycheck, but this year one of his main
funds has fallen 47 percent after he mistimed a call that the
economy would recover strongly.
"The top 1 percent of New Yorkers pay over 40 percent of
all income taxes, providing huge benefits to everyone in our
city and state," Paulson & Co said in a statement, adding that
New York has the highest income taxes of any U.S. states.
"Instead of vilifying our most successful businesses, we
should be supporting them and encouraging them to remain in New
York City and continue to grow," it said.
The Occupy Wall Street movement is burgeoning ahead of
planned global protests on Saturday. On Wednesday, the Service
Employees International Union will march on New York City's
financial district for good jobs, while U.S. college students
plan solidarity protests on Thursday on at least 56 campuses.
According to Occupy Together, which has become an online
hub for protest activity, the Occupy Wall Street movement has
sparked rallies in more than 1,400 cities throughout the United
States and around the world.
ARRESTS IN BOSTON, WASHINGTON D.C.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) boss Lloyd Blankfein canceled a talk
at New York's Barnard College, and though the company -- which
received and repaid a big federal bailout during the financial
crisis -- said a scheduling conflict would keep him away,
students from nearby Columbia University were planning to
protest his appearance.
"Don't look at the Arab spring, look here because things
are going to boil over," said protester Charles Evans, 62, as
he marched on the "Billionaire's Tour."
Fifth Avenue resident Lorna Goldberg, 57, said she was
surprised to see the protesters near her home. "But I guess
they're getting their point across by coming here," she added.
Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, last week likened the
growth of the protest movement to the grass-roots Tea Party,
but the conservative group on Tuesday sought to distance itself
from the protesters.
The Tea Party Patriots said in a statement that its
supporters were "not lawbreakers, they don't hate the police,
they don't even litter."
(Additional reporting by Paula Rogo and Lauren LaCapra in New
York, Andy Sullivan and Tom Ferraro in Washington, Ros Krasny
and Svea Herbst in Boston; Editing by Philip Barbara and Bill
Trott)