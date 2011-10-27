Rain, raid fears raise tension at NY Occupy Wall St

* Adverse weather leaves protesters uncomfortable
* Small divisions pop up over food, music
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Cold, wind, rain and fear of a
police raid put New York's Occupy Wall Street protesters on
edge on Thursday, sparking conflicts at the 6-week-old camp
over even the most mundane points of park life.
The protesters, who are angry about economic inequality,
struggled to shield themselves from wind and rain at Zuccotti
Park in Lower Manhattan, their mood dampened further by
suggestions the first snow could fall on Saturday.
"I would rather there was another option," Lael Gillette,
27, an unemployed chef from Rockford, Illinois, said of living
outdoors in the park near Wall Street, adding that he has only
had two hours of sleep in three days.
Protesters have erected tents and tarps over parts of the
concrete park, but appeared to be failing in their battle to
keep warm and dry -- the latest in a series of issues that have
led to fraying tempers among those living together.
There was also concern the movement's days in the park
might be numbered after the eviction this week of demonstrators
from parks in other U.S. cities, such as Oakland, California,
where police used tear gas and stun grenades on Tuesday.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said there was little
the city could do about the protesters until the park owners,
Brookfield Office Properties BPO.N, file a complaint.
Meanwhile, internal strife has sprouted in the camp.
Mediation is under way between protesters and some of the
movement's musicians, who were drumming up to 10 hours a day
and refuse to reduce the noise to the two hours agreed to by
the protesters and the local Lower Manhattan community.
And protesters staffing the camp's kitchen -- which Occupy
Wall Street says feeds up to a 1,000 people daily -- have
downsized their menu to deter the homeless and freeloaders who
have been taking advantage of the hospitality.
The change of fare from the kitchen did not go down well
with some patrons.
"Where's the meat at? They ain't got no meat!" screamed one
man who stomped around the park's perimeter looking for the
sausage patty he said he needed to start his day. He was forced
to content himself with a chocolate chip muffin.
A lone New York police officer walked through the Zuccotti
Park on Thursday morning, drawing a crowd of protesters who
tailed him closely, filming his every step.
"The cops look like they're coming in," said Christopher
Guerra, an unemployed artist. There were only a handful of
police officers, however, standing around the park.
But crime was a concern. One of the protesters who is part
of the park's self-styled security operation cited the
proliferation of tents that popped up in past week.
"Privacy causes crime," said Sean McKeown of Queens, who
spends his days in the park but goes home at night. "Drug use
has gone up."
