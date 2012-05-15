Man bitten by rattlesnake at Washington state Walmart

| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho May 14 When Mica Craig reached
down to brush what he thought was a stick off some mulch in the
garden section of a Washington state Walmart, it turned around
and sank its fangs into his hand.
The Friday encounter with a rattlesnake sent Craig, 47, to
the hospital, where he said he remained in excruciating pain and
may lose feeling in two fingers. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
apologized.
"I reached down to grab the stick to move it out of the way,
and the snake stretched out, turned around and got its fangs in
my right hand," he said. "I slung it off and I did a tap dance
on it until it was dead."
Craig was rushed to the hospital by fellow customer Maria
Geffre, who told Reuters she saw him crumple to the ground after
crying out that he had been bitten by a snake.
"He had punctures on his hand and there was the dead rattler
he'd stomped on," Geffre said, describing the snake as at least
a foot (30 cm) long with four buttons, or rattles.
Craig, a married father of two, said the mulch was for his
marijuana plants, which he is licensed to grow for medical
reasons. It was unclear whether the snake came from an adjacent
field or arrived at the store along with garden supplies.
Craig said doctors who initially thought the snake had
inflicted only a "dry bite" - or one that did not inject venom -
treated him with six bags of anti-venom after his right hand
swelled to the size of a melon.
A Walmart spokeswoman offered an apology to Craig and said
the retailer was looking into how the incident could have
happened at the store in Clarkston, in eastern Washington.
"At this point, it appears to be an isolated incident. We
are working with a pest management team, which is conducting a
sweep of the property to ensure there is no additional
rattlesnake activity," Walmart spokeswoman Kayla Whaling said.
Travis Taggart, director of the Center for North American
Herpetology, said about half of documented rattlesnake bites,
which are usually defensive when directed at humans, are "dry"
but still cause severe pain.