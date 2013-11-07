UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart website glitch gave shoppers super bargains, temporarily

Nov 6 Shoppers looking for a bargain got some
big ones, if only temporarily, at Walmart.com Wednesday morning.
A technical glitch on the Wal-Mart Stores Inc U.S.
website offered some items at a fraction of their actual retail
price.
Treadmills, which normally cost hundreds of dollars, were
priced at $33.16. LCD computer monitors were offered for $9.
Ravi Jariwala, a spokesman for Walmart.com, said in the late
afternoon that the problem had been fixed and that the
mistakenly priced orders would not be honored.
"Given the wide discrepancy in pricing, we are notifying
customers who ordered these items that their orders have been
canceled and that they'll be refunded in full," Jariwala said in
an e-mail. Walmart.com will also offer those shoppers a $10 gift
card.
The company did not say how many orders were placed at the
low prices. Most of the affected products were electronics, said
Jariwala, adding that the website was not available at times on
Wednesday while repairs were made.
The glitch comes at the start of what analysts say will be a
particularly competitive holiday season.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc kicked off its online holiday-season
deals on Nov. 1, a month earlier than usual. The earlier deals
and bigger incentives come after data firm ShopperTrak forecast
the slowest holiday sales growth since 2009.
"This is particularly disappointing since Wal-Mart has been
investing aggressively in e-commerce in the last two years,"
said Brian Sozzi, CEO & Chief Equities Strategist at Belus
Capital Advisors.