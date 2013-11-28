版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 28日 星期四 10:29 BJT

Washington Post headquarters building sold for $159 million

WASHINGTON Nov 27 The headquarters of the Washington Post is being sold to Carr Properties, a real estate investment company, for about $159 million, the newspaper's former owner said on Wednesday.

Graham Holdings Co, which sold the Post to Amazon founder Jeffrey Bezos for $250 million in August, said in a statement the sale of the headquarters in downtown Washington was scheduled to be completed in March and included land next to the building.

The Post will rent its newsroom from the building's new owner while it looks for a new headquarters.

Graham Holdings, owned by Donald Graham and his family, former owners of the paper, operates businesses including Kaplan education services, and online, print and television news.

Formerly the Washington Post Co, the company's new name and stock symbol become official on Friday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐