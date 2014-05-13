Seattle airport jetway falls as passengers exit plane; no injuries

May 13 A jetway collapsed on Tuesday at
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as passengers were exiting
a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix, but no one was injured
in the incident, an airport spokeswoman said.
About half the passengers had exited the aircraft, which was
scheduled to continue on to Chicago's Midway Airport, when the
jetway fell six feet to the ground, according to airport
spokeswoman Christina Faine.
Faine could not say whether any passengers were on the
jetway when it collapsed shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time,
but she said no one was hurt.
Jetway collapses are rare. The incident is under
investigation by airport authorities, she said, attributing the
collapse to a mechanical failure.
Passengers still on the plane when the jetway collapsed
exited by using stairs on the opposite side of the aircraft,
Faine said. The collapse caused some damage to the plane, which
was being inspected by engineers, she added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Jan Paschal)