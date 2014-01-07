Arctic freeze disrupts North American air travel

TORONTO Jan 7 Glacial temperatures gripping
large parts of the United States and Canada disrupted thousands
of flights on Tuesday, with Canada's busiest airport temporarily
halting arrivals and Air Canada warning of delayed or
canceled flights to and from more than a dozen destinations.
Toronto's Pearson International Airport said the gusty winds
and extreme cold weather, which Environment Canada said was
minus 37 degrees Celsius (minus 35 degrees Fahrenheit) with wind
chill, was causing equipment to freeze and posing a safety
concern for workers.
The airport had earlier halted arriving flights. It said on
its Twitter account that arrival restrictions have since been
lifted. But flights were moving slowly and the airport's website
was down due to unusually high traffic volumes. Its phone lines
were also busy.
Air Canada, the country's largest airline operator, said
flights to, from or connecting through 15 airports in Canada and
the U.S. northeast could be delayed or canceled into Thursday.
A frigid blast of arctic air that broke decades-old records
in the middle United States moved eastward on Tuesday.
More than 2,000 flights within, into or out of the United
States were canceled so far and some 1,400 were delayed,
according to FlightAware.com, which tracks airline activity.
The website said some 355 flights, or about 30 percent, were
canceled at Chicago O'Hare, which had the highest number of
canceled flights.