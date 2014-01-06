UPDATE 1-Brutal cold slows U.S. farming and meat business

By Karl Plume and Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO Jan 6 The coldest weather to hit the
central United States in two decades disrupted grain and
livestock shipments throughout the nation's farm belt on Monday,
curbed meat production at several packing plants and threatened
to damage the dormant wheat crop.
The near-record cold followed a winter storm that dumped
more than a foot of snow in some areas over the weekend, closing
roads in northwest Indiana and preventing workers from reaching
pork plants, grain elevators and processing plants in the
northern half of the state, industry sources said.
The Illinois River remained open to barge traffic, but ice
buildup created bottlenecks at the waterway's eight locks and
along a slow-moving stretch of the river near Peoria, slowing
the flow of grain to export terminals at the Gulf of Mexico.
The arctic blast pushed morning lows to -4 to -10 degrees
Fahrenheit (-20 to -23 Celsius) in the top wheat state of
Kansas, while other wheat states of Nebraska and Colorado had
morning lows in the -12 to -20 F range, MDA Weather Services
forecaster Don Keeney told Reuters.
"The central Plains wheat region will have some damage, and
the southeast Midwest crop will see damage tomorrow, given the
forecast for the cold to move into southern Illinois, southern
Indiana and northern Kentucky," Keeney said.
The frigid temperatures even reached as far south as
Oklahoma, another big wheat state, but most of it was spared the
extreme cold, with lows in the single digits.
"A third of the Plains Wheat Belt saw limited damage, while
15 percent saw significant damage," Keeney said.
Snow cover protects dormant wheat when temperatures dip
below zero and persist for four hours or more. Without
sufficient snow cover, damage to exposed wheat can prevent the
crop from reaching its full potential next summer.
While western and northern Kansas have about 2 inches of
snow on the ground, there is little snow cover in Nebraska.
In contrast, the soft red wheat crop in northern Illinois
into southern Michigan is protected with more than a foot of
snow after weekend storms dumped up to 12 inches in sections of
the upper Midwest.
But the upper Midwest is facing life-threatening cold, with
lows of -15 to -20 F and wind chills of -30 to -40 F, according
to local forecasts.
ICY RIVER
The extremely cold weather, expected to last into at least
Tuesday, will speed ice buildup on the Illinois River.
Grain shippers rely on the inland waterways system to haul
grain from Midwest farms to export terminals at the Gulf Coast,
where some 60 percent of U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat exit the
country.
"Tows are still passing through and all eight locks are
open, but if there's not much traffic it could freeze up solid
until the traffic start moving again. Boats will continue to
move and try to keep the path open," said Mike Zerbonia,
operations manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers'
Illinois River project.
The U.S. Coast Guard has so far only restricted traffic
along a 10-mile stretch near Peoria to one-way, due to heavy ice
buildup that has narrowed the shipping lane.
The Army Corps also restricted barge tow widths at Illinois
River locks to 105 feet, five feet narrower than normal due to
the icy conditions.
REDUCED PORK PRODUCTION
At least five pork processing plants in Illinois, Indiana
and Ohio are expected to be closed for at least part of Monday
while hog dealers in the top producing state of Iowa said
farmers were not hauling their animals to market because of the
cold, livestock dealers said.
Top U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods will not operate
its Logansport, Indiana, plant, spokesman Worth Sparkman said.
The plant has a daily slaughter capacity of 15,300 head,
according to the National Pork Board.
Cargill Inc, the third largest U.S. meat
producer, will operate its Beardstown, Illinois, pork plant and
its Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, beef plant on a limited basis on
Monday as hazardous roads reduced livestock deliveries and kept
some employees from reaching the plants, spokesman Michael
Martin said.
The Beardstown plant has a daily slaughter capacity of
19,400 hogs and the Wyalusing plant can process up to 1,800 head
of cattle per day, according to industry data.
Indiana Packers Corp in Delphi confirmed in an email that
the plant will be closed on Monday and will resume operations on
Tuesday. The plant has 2,000 employees and can slaughter as much
as 17,000 hogs per day.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated Monday's hog
slaughter at 323,000 head, down from 439,000 a week ago and
428,000 a year ago, and pegged the day's cattle slaughter at
110,000 head, versus 130,000 a week ago and 125,000 a year ago.