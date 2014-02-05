REFILE-U.S. Midwest storm snarls grain, hog shipments; shuts flour mill

By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Feb 5 A winter storm that brought heavy
snow and ice to much of the U.S. Midwest farm belt on Wednesday
slowed grain and livestock shipments to a near standstill,
reduced pork production and halted wheat milling at the
country's second-largest flour mill.
"The path of the greatest snow occurred from the central
Plains, Kansas and Oklahoma, east and northeast into Ohio and
parts of Michigan," said Drew Lerner, meteorologist with World
Weather Inc. "That's prime crop country."
"From Kansas into Illinois, Indiana and Ohio there certainly
has been some delay in shipping of anything during the last 24
hours," he said.
The heaviest snow fell on parts of top wheat producer Kansas
while central and southern Iowa, the country's biggest producer
of corn, soybeans and hogs, received 2 to 6 inches, forecasters
said.
Snowfall totals approached 9 inches or more in parts of
Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Portions of the southern Midwest
received 3 to 6 inches of snow followed by freezing rain, which
slowed grain barge loading along the lower Ohio River.
Snow-related travel restrictions temporarily closed a
Mondelez International flour mill in Toledo, Ohio, as
wheat delivery trucks were not allowed on roads, trade sources
said.
Many grain elevators around the region were open for
business but deliveries of corn and soybeans slowed to a trickle
as slick roads discouraged farmers from venturing out in grain
trucks.
"I don't expect to see any trucks today. I'm not sure why
we're here either but we made it in," said a grain dealer at an
elevator near Cincinnati, Ohio.
Still, cash premiums at interior elevators eased following
heavy farmer selling earlier this week.
ICY RIVERS
Barge shipments of grain on the Illinois and mid-Mississippi
Rivers continued to flow, but heavy ice buildup after weeks of
frigid weather created numerous shipping bottlenecks along the
way from the heart of the farm belt to export facilities at the
Gulf Coast.
Nearby basis bids for corn, soybeans and soft red winter
wheat shipped by barge to the Gulf rose on Wednesday due to the
slowdown in shipping and amid historically high freight costs.
Most locks on the Illinois River were restricting the width
of barge tows because ice buildup narrowed locking chambers, and
some required helper boats for entering and exiting locks, said
Mike Zerbonia, operations manager for the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers' Illinois Waterway Project.
As a result, shippers are restricting their tows to only six
or eight barges, assembled two barges wide, versus the 15 barges
or more normally, assembled three wide, industry sources said.
Similar width restrictions were in place at Lock 27 on the
Mississippi River near the busy Port of St. Louis, U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers spokesman Michael Petersen said.
Traffic was one-way only along a 15-mile stretch of the
Illinois River near Peoria because ice has narrowed the shipping
lane, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.
HOG MOVEMENT SLOWED
The U.S. hog slaughter on Wednesday was lighter than normal
as snowy and icy roads prevented livestock deliveries to some
plants. Cattle slaughter facilities, however, were largely
unaffected as the heaviest snowfall was east of the country's
main beef cattle region.
Routh Packing plant in Sandusky, Ohio, reduced its hog
slaughter on Wednesday due to light available supplies and
canceled its Thursday shift, said vice president Frank Moscioni.
The plant will make up for some lost production with a rare
Saturday shift, he said.
Cargill beef and pork plants were all running on
normal schedules, according to spokesman Michael Martin.
Smithfield Foods declined to comment on plant
disruptions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated Wednesday's
U.S. hog slaughter at 398,000 head, compared with 425,000 head
on the same day last year. Cattle slaughter was pegged at
115,000 head, versus 119,000 head last year.