Severe U.S. weather snarls some oil, products flows in Midwest, South

HOUSTON Dec 28 Severe weather in parts of the
U.S. South and Midwest has disrupted regional shipments of some
refined products and oil, including a trickle of crude trucked
into the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
Sources said several truck racks, which serve as
distribution centers to move refined products such as gasoline
and diesel to market, reported outages following a weekend of
tornadoes and flooding that killed 43 people, leveled buildings
and snarled transportation.
The storms caused a power outage at Phillips 66's refined
products distribution rack in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and the
company has not yet provided a timeline for a return to normal
operations, a source familiar with the matter said. The
refiner's rack in North Wichita, Kansas, also was down due to an
ice storm but was expected to return to service at noon CST
(1800 GMT), and its Glenpool, Oklahoma rack is closed due to
flooding and is not expected to return to service until Tuesday
morning, the source said.
A representative for Phillips 66 said it had not experienced
any operational problems due to weather.
Kinder Morgan said it had closed terminals in St. Louis and
in Sauget and Rockwood, Illinois.
"We expect those terminals to be operational again as soon
as floodwaters subside," a spokeswoman for Kinder Morgan said.
In Cushing, truck deliveries slowed due to dangerous road
conditions, according to a source familiar with operations in
the area. Although the majority of oil is piped into Cushing,
truck deliveries can total between roughly 25,000 to 50,000
barrels per day, according to sources.
One company that delivers oil via truck into Cushing said it
was not operating trucks on Monday due to weather conditions.
While western and central Oklahoma were hit with severe
winter weather, highways in the eastern part of the state were
closed due to flooding, according to a notice posted on
Sunday on the state's website.
Other states, including Missouri and New Mexico, have issued
states of emergencies.
