Cargill site in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, stops taking corn after storms

CHICAGO, Sept 22 A Cargill grain facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has stopped accepting deliveries of corn following heavy rains that swamped the area, threatening to raise water levels on the nearby Cedar River, the company said on its website on Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecast that the river would reach major flood stage at Cedar Rapids by Sunday, and crest early on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)