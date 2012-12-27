UPDATE 2-Snow buries parts of U.S. Northeast, flights canceled

* Winter storm and coastal flood advisories issued
* Ski country gets a lift after little snowfall last year
By Neale Gulley
BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec 27 A powerful winter storm
responsible for wind, snow, tornadoes and a flurry of traffic
accidents battered the U.S. Northeast on Thursday, canceling
hundreds of flights but also reviving what had been a snowless
ski season.
The storm dumped a foot (30 cm) of snow on parts of the
United States with the heaviest snow falling across northern New
York and into northern New England, the National Weather Service
reported.
The service issued coastal flood advisories from New York's
Long Island to southern Maine and winter storm warnings for
parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England.
Airlines canceled 548 flights on Thursday after 1,500 U.S.
flights were canceled on Wednesday, according to
FlightAware.com, a website that tracks flights.
The massive storm system dumped record snow in north Texas
and Arkansas before it swept through the U.S. South on Christmas
Day and then veered north.
The system triggered tornadoes and left almost 200,000
people in Arkansas and Alabama without power on Wednesday.
The weather service forecast 12 to 18 inches (30 to 46 cm)
of snow for northern New England after the storm moved northeast
out of the lower Great Lakes, where it left more than a foot (30
cm) of snow on parts of Michigan.
The storm front was accompanied by freezing rain and sleet,
creating hazards on the highways and at airports.
Retailers, still in the busy holiday shopping season,
expected sales would continue with consumers looking for winter
items.
"People are out spending anyway. Weather can trigger what
you purchase - not if you purchase, but what you purchase," said
Evan Gold, senior vice president of client services at
Planalytics, which tracks weather for businesses including
retailers.
The snow also brought renewed hope for winter recreation
across upstate New York.
Daniel Ivancic, of the Buffalo suburb of Tonawanda, said he
bought a snowmobile last winter that sat largely idle with snow
totals well below average.
"I waited and waited and, no snow. This winter it seemed
like the same thing was going to happen until the storm hit,"
Ivancic said. "I'm just going to take advantage of every minute
of it."
About 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 cm) of snow fell on Buffalo
overnight. Light snow and freezing drizzle persisted throughout
the morning hours, with as much as another inch or two possible
in some areas.
Before Wednesday evening's snow, Buffalo was 23 inches (58
cm) below average for this time of year, the weather service
said.
"It's just a reminder, winter is here," said Tom Paone of
the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Police patrolling the New York State Thruway from Buffalo to
Albany reported as many as 50 accidents, mostly involving cars
that slipped off snowy roads overnight.
Virginia State Police responded to nearly 700 car crashes on
Wednesday, most of which were due to snow and ice around the
Interstate 81 corridor, said spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Lynchburg, but
police have not determined if the weather was to blame.
"The road conditions were slick at the time, but it's still
being determined if it was weather-related," Geller said on
Thursday.
A Southwest Airlines jet skidded off the runway on
Thursday at Long Island MacArthur Airport, about 50 miles (80
km) east of New York City, as it taxied for takeoff, Suffolk
County police said.
None of the 134 people aboard Tampa-bound flight No. 4695
was injured, police said.
"It's been undetermined at this time if weather was a
factor," a police spokeswoman said.