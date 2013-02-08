Powerful blizzard takes aim at Northeastern United States

* Storm's effects will be felt from Midwest to Northeast
* Up to 2 feet of snow forecast; storm could set records
* Officials urge residents to stay off roads
* More than 2,200 flights canceled for Friday
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Feb 8 The Northeastern United States
braced on Friday morning for a possibly record-setting blizzard
bearing down on the region, which forecasters warned could drop
up to 2-1/2 feet (76 cm) of snow and bring travel to a halt.
Blizzard warnings were in effect from New Jersey through
southern Maine, with Boston expected to bear the heaviest blow
from the massive storm. The day was expected to begin with light
snow, with winds picking up and snow getting much heavier by
afternoon.
Officials urged residents to stay home, rather than risk
getting stuck in deep drifts or whiteout conditions.
Boston and many surrounding communities said their schools
would be closed on Friday, and city and state officials told
nonessential city workers to stay home and urged businesses to
allow workers to work from home or on shortened schedules.
"Accumulation is expected to be swift, heavy and dangerous,"
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick told reporters. "I am
ordering all non-essential state workers to work from home
tomorrow. I am strongly urging private employers to take the
same precautions."
Officials across the region echoed his recommendations,
urging residents to prepare for possible power outages and
consider checking on elderly or disabled neighbors who might
need help.
New York City officials said they had 1,800 Sanitation
Department trucks ready to respond to the storm.
The National Weather Service said Boston could get 18 to 24
inches or more of snow (45 to 60 cm) on Friday and Saturday, its
first heavy snowfall in two years. Winds could gust as high as
60 to 75 miles per hour (95 to 120 km per hour) as the day
progresses.
If more than 18.2 inches (46.2 cm) of snow falls in Boston,
it will rank among the city's 10 largest snowfalls. Boston's
record snowfall, 27.6 inches (70.1 cm), came in 2003.
Cities from Hartford, Connecticut, to Portland, Maine,
expected to see at least a foot of snow.
More than 2,200 flights had already been canceled by
airlines for Friday, according to the website FlightAware.com,
with the largest number of cancellations at airports in Newark,
New York, Chicago and Boston.
Nearly 500 flights were canceled for Saturday, according to
the flight-tracking site.
Boston's Logan International Airport warned that once the
storm kicked up, all flights would likely be grounded for 24
hours.
United Continental Holdings Inc, JetBlue Airways
Corp and Delta Air Lines Inc all reported
extensive cancellations.
ECHOES OF '78
For some in the Boston area, the forecast brought to mind
memories of the blizzard of 1978, which dropped 27.1 inches
(68.8 cm), the second-largest snowfall recorded in the city's
history. That storm started out gently and intensified during
the day, leaving many motorists stranded during their evening
commutes.
Dozens of deaths were reported in the region after that
storm, many as a result of people touching downed electric
lines.
Officials warned that a combination of heavy snow and high
winds made for a high risk of extensive power outages across the
region. That posed the risk of some residents losing heat at a
time when temperatures would dip to 20 Fahrenheit (minus 7
Celsius).
Shelves at many stores were picked clean of food and
storm-related supplies such as shovels and salt as area
residents scrambled to prepare.
Some big employers said they were considering officials'
pleas to allow their workers to stay home.
State Street Corp, one of Boston's largest employers
in the financial sector, was considering allowing employees to
work from home on Friday, said spokeswoman Anne McNally.