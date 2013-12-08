Winter storm pushes up U.S. East Coast after deep-freeze in the South

Dec 8 A frigid winter storm that left hundreds
of thousands of people without power in the Southeastern United
States was pushing up the East Coast on Sunday, with snow and
ice threatening to snarl road travel and force another round of
airline cancellations.
The massive storm system dropped between 3 and 6 inches (7.6
and 25 cm) of snow on West Virginia early Sunday before
blanketing the Washington, D.C., metro area with its first
accumulation of the season.
The storm was moving up the East Coast, with snow, sleet,
and freezing rain expected from Baltimore, Maryland, to north of
Boston, according to the National Weather Service.
The system was expected to reach Philadelphia and New York
City by Sunday afternoon and linger over the area through Monday
morning's rush hour commute.
The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a "snow
alert" starting Sunday afternoon, and was preparing salt
spreaders and plows to clear covered roads.
The expected 3 to 6 inches of snowfall in Philadelphia and
New York City will be the first of the season, and comes about
10 days earlier than the average first snowfall, according to
the National Weather Service.
Forecasters also warned of treacherous road travel from
Kentucky and North Carolina all the way through New England.
Air travelers were also bracing for the worst, with airports
in Philadelphia, Newark, New Jersey, and New York City reporting
delays.
"People attempting to catch Sunday afternoon and evening
flights in or out of the mid-Atlantic are likely to experience
delays and could be faced with a few cancellations. These flight
disruptions will expand into New England Monday," Accuweather
meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said in a statement.
Thousands of stranded travelers have been trapped in
Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport since Friday, and major
airlines scrubbed dozens of flights again Sunday, according to
the FAA. Airlines canceled more than 400 flights Saturday.
North Texas was still shivering under below-freezing
temperatures left behind after an ice storm slickened roads and
knocked out power lines, leaving some 267,000 customers in
without power at the height of the storm, according to utility
provider Oncor.
The storm also battered Arkansas and Tennessee with ice,
snow and zero-degree temperatures, leaving streets a slick and
slushy mess across the region. At least three people were killed
when their cars skidded off the road, authorities said.
A marathon for Saturday was canceled in Memphis, Tennessee,
due to icy conditions and the danger of falling tree limbs.
A hospital in Dickson County, Tennessee, lost power and was
running on generators.
The Arctic chill from the storm was so widespread that
Western states, including Nevada, Washington and California,
were slammed with snow, sleet and record-setting cold
temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in Jordan, Montana, fell to a record low of 42
degrees Fahrenheit below zero (minus 41 degrees Celsius) on Dec.
7, also the lowest temperature recorded for the country during
the storm.
The cold weather system will leave the East Coast on Monday
night, the National Weather Service said.