UPDATE 1-Storms cut power to more than 600,000 in Michigan, Illinois

Sept 6 More than 600,000 electric customers in
Michigan and Illinois lost power at the height of storms that
brought heavy winds and lightning, ripping up trees, downing
power lines and leaving at least two people dead, officials said
on Saturday.
An Illinois woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained
when she was struck by a falling tree and a Michigan man was
electrocuted after touching a power line, local media said.
Molly Glynn, 46, died at NorthShore Evanston Hospital on
Saturday, hospital spokeswoman Colette Urban said. She had been
brought to the hospital in critical condition on Friday.
She was struck by a falling tree Friday afternoon while
riding a bicycle on a forest preserve trail, Cook County
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.
Glynn was a long-time actress in Chicago, appearing at the
Steppenwolf and other theaters, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Commonwealth Edison, an Exelon Corp unit, reported
more than 174,000 customers lost power in Illinois in Friday's
storms. About 62,000 were without power Saturday and ComEd said
it hoped to restore power by Sunday night.
In southeastern Michigan, about 312,000 DTE Energy Co
customers were without power Saturday afternoon after
wind gusts of more than 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) and
lightning downed more than 2,000 power lines on Friday night,
DTE Energy spokesman Scott Simons said.
About 375,000 customers lost power at the height of the
outages on Friday, the 10th highest total DTE has recorded,
Simons said.
DTE expects the vast majority of customers to be restored by
late Monday, though some may not have power until Wednesday.
DTE crews are being assisted in the repairs by more than 600
line workers from utilities in Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania,
New York and Tennessee, Simons said.
DTE urged caution around downed power lines. The Detroit
News reported that a Warren, Michigan, man was electrocuted
after coming into contact with a downed line.
Consumers Energy reported that 77,000 of its customers
across southern Michigan had lost power on Friday. That number
had dropped to 46,000 by midday Saturday and it expected to
restore power to most customers by Sunday night, it said.
