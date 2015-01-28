UPDATE 9-Blizzard slams Boston area, spares New York despite predictions

(Updates with snow accumulations, Nantucket conditions, quotes)
By Scott Malone, Laila Kearney and Ellen Wulfhorst
BOSTON/NEW YORK Jan 27 A powerful blizzard
struck Boston and surrounding New England on Tuesday, leaving
some 4.5 million people grappling with as much as three feet of
snow and coastal flooding, but sparing New York City residents
who had braced for a significant blast.
Snow was forecast to keep falling into early Wednesday in
eastern New England, possibly setting a record snowfall in
Boston. At Logan International Airport, 20.8 inches (53 cm) of
snow was on the ground late afternoon, swept higher in parts by
strong winds. Boston-area subways were closed.
"There are drifts now of four, five and six feet in some
places," Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said. "This is
clearly a very big storm for most of Massachusetts."
The resort island of Nantucket was particularly hard-hit by
power outages, and most homes and businesses had no electricity,
the governor said.
Icy flooding closed the island's downtown waterfront,
white-out conditions forced some roads to close and ferry and
plane service was cancelled, according to local reports.
Storm-driven coastal flooding added to the state's woes, as
low-lying towns south of Boston grappled with rising water.
High tides breached a seawall in Marshfield, about 30 miles
(50 km) south of Boston, damaging 11 homes, several of which
were condemned, police said. Police urged residents to evacuate.
Denise Gorham, 57, said she watched a heavy wooden shed
filled with window air conditioners float away on waters that
surrounded the house after the breach.
"It's been horrible. I've been here 12 years and we've
weathered every single storm. It was just like the ocean was on
the street itself," said Gorham, a writer, who was trying to
keep warm over her fireplace after the power went out.
ESCAPING THE BRUNT OF STORM
Further south, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut escaped
the worst of the storm, despite dire predictions by
meteorologists and officials.
Travel bans in those states were lifted, and New York City's
subway system was restarted after being closed for 10 hours.
"It wasn't nearly as bad as predicted, but with the wind and
snow hitting your face it's still no picnic," said Mike
Spigarolo, 56, of Milford, Connecticut as he cleared his
property with a snowblower.
The heaviest snowfall was recorded outside Boston, with 33.1
inches (84 cm) in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, and 32.5 inches (83
cm) reported in Auburn, according to the National Weather
Service.
Some 45,900 customers across the storm-hit region were
without power, according to local utilities, with the bulk of
the outages on Massachusetts' Cape Cod and outlying islands.
Police said a teenager died late on Monday when he crashed
into a lamppost as he was snow-tubing in the New York City
suburb of Suffolk County, on the east end of Long Island, which
saw more than two feet of snow in places.
New Yorkers were divided on whether Governor Andrew Cuomo
and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had over-reacted ahead of
the storm. Cuomo had ordered a total travel ban on all roads in
the southern part of the state and oversaw the closing of the
subway system, the first time in history due to snow.
Chris Jones, a clerk at Whole Foods in Manhattan, said he
watched in amazement as customers stocked up on hundreds of
dollars worth of food after the mayor warned of major snow
accumulation.
"He overly exaggerated," the 22-year-old Jones said.
"Everyone said it would be dozens of inches of snow and as you
can see, there's nothing like that. All of that craze for
nothing."
Others were more forgiving.
"They went by what they knew. It's better to be safe than to
underestimate it and people get stuck or hurt," said Brent
Bounds, 46, a New York City psychologist sledding with his two
young sons.
Cuomo defended the decisions, saying he favored "a lean
toward safety."
"I have seen the consequences the other way," he said. "I
would rather be in a situation where we say 'We got lucky.'"
A blizzard warning remained in effect for much of
Massachusetts, Rhode Island and parts of Maine.
Boston's record snowfall of 27.5 inches (69.85 cm) was set
in February 2003.
"Heavy snow and strong winds will result in white-out and
blizzard conditions at times through the evening," the National
Weather Service said on its website. "Travel will be impossible
and life-threatening across the entire region."
More than 4,700 U.S. flights were canceled on Tuesday,
according to FlightAware.com, with more than 80 percent of
scheduled flights at airports in New York, Philadelphia and
Boston affected.
The New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, opened as usual. Nasdaq OMX Group
and BATS Global Markets had normal operating hours on Tuesday.
