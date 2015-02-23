UPDATE 3-Ice storm hits parts of Texas, canceling flights, crippling traffic

(Updates flight cancellations, weather forecasts)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Feb 23 An ice storm battered parts of
Texas on Monday, knocking out power to thousands of homes,
causing hundreds of traffic accidents and prompting more than
1,500 flight cancellations.
The storm, which packed high winds and dumped freezing rain,
covered highways with sheets of ice, and authorities advised
commuters to stay off the roads. The cold was expected to last
another day, keeping roads slick.
A large section of the U.S. South from Arkansas to North
Carolina was expected to experience freezing temperatures and
winter storms on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Snow and freezing rain fell in parts of New Mexico, and
Colorado, Utah and northern Arizona were also under winter storm
warnings, the weather service said.
At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, one of the
busiest in the United States and a hub for American Airlines,
nearly 1,100 flights were canceled as of 3 p.m. CST (2100 GMT),
according to tracking service FlightAware.com. At Love Field in
Dallas, a major airport for Southwest Airlines, more than 100
flights were canceled, it said.
In Tennessee, at least 22 people have been killed in the
past few days because of icy winter conditions, the state's
Emergency Management Agency said.
Eleven people have died in Kentucky from the snow and ice
that began pummeling the state on Feb. 16, officials said.
Texas schools were closed on Monday around Dallas and Fort
Worth, one of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas, while traffic
on highways was sparse. Iced-over trees knocked down power lines
and left thousands without electricity, officials said. Police
in Texas reported hundreds of car accidents.
BreeAnna Moore, 27, skipped driving to work in Fort Worth
after watching live traffic camera footage.
"I really can't afford to miss a day, but then again I don't
think it's worth my life or my car trying to make it in," she
said.
The trial of the man accused of killing Chris Kyle, the
former U.S. Navy SEAL who was the subject of the movie "American
Sniper," was called off on Monday because of ice that coated the
Texas city of Stephenville, southwest of Fort Worth.
Salt trucks were deployed in Oklahoma, where about an inch
of ice and snow coated roads.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Tim Ghianni
in Nashville, Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City, Steve Barnes in
Little Rock and Lisa Bose McDermott in Texarkana, Arkansas;
Editing by Susan Heavey, Andrew Hay and Peter Cooney)