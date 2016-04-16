Hundreds of flights canceled in Denver as blizzard hits Colorado

April 16 A powerful blizzard swept through
Colorado on Saturday, dumping at least 2 feet (61 cm) of snow in
some parts of the state and forcing the cancellation of most of
the scheduled flights at the Denver airport, officials said.
United Airlines canceled all of its flights to
and from Denver International Airport, the airport said in a
statement.
All told, more than 800 flights were grounded on Saturday,
or more than 65 percent of all scheduled take-offs and landings
at the airport, the FlightAware airline tracking website showed.
Dozens of other flights were delayed.
Denver International is the fourth-largest hub for United
Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and the primary hub for
Frontier Airlines, according to its website.
A representative for the airport did not immediately return
a call or email seeking comment.
The heavy snow began falling on Friday night and was
expected to continue through Sunday, the National Weather
Service said.
By noon local time on Saturday, nearly 5 inches (13 cm) had
fallen in Denver, Colorado's largest city, while the storm
dumped up to 2 feet (61 cm) of snow in the mountains and
foothills, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jim
Kalina.
The utility Xcel Energy Colorado reported on its
Facebook page that about 8,000 of its customers in the state
lost power in the storm and that it had sent out extra crews to
deal with problems.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Grant
McCool)