CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Flight cancellations persist as storm weakens in U.S. Northeast

* Millions return to work and school
* Boston Public School students still affected
* Amtrak operating modified schedule
March 15 A late-season snowstorm that swept the
mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States began to weaken on
Wednesday after killing six people and closing schools, but
airline cancellations persisted.
Millions of people on the East Coast faced temperatures 10
to 25 degrees below average, wind gusts of 30 mph (50 kph) and
slick roads and sidewalks as they returned to work and classes
on Wednesday.
The cold took a toll on Washington D.C.'s famed cherry
trees, many of which had reached their bloom cycle's "puffy
white" stage when they were damaged by temperatures of 27
degrees Fahrenheit (-2.8 degrees Celsius) or below, the National
Park Service said.
The city's Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the capital's
major tourist attractions and peak bloom was predicted to begin
March 19-22.
The rare mid-March "nor'easter" was tapering off over
upstate New York and northern New England after dumping as much
as a foot (30 cm) of snow with gale-force winds throughout the
region on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Airline operations had returned mostly to normal on
Wednesday, despite residual cancellations still affecting the
major U.S. carriers.
American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta
Air Lines all reported storm-related cancellations and
delays through the day.
American canceled some 400 flights across airports along the
East Coast and mid-Atlantic, while lingering high winds at
Newark Liberty International airport caused United to scrap
several flight plans in the area.
Delta said its schedule was largely back to normal, though
it still had cancellations due to out of place aircraft and
crew.
As life returned to normal for many, students in Boston
Public Schools had the day off while the city and surrounding
area continued to dig out from heavy snowfall.
Amtrak said its trains would operate on a modified schedule
between New York City and Boston and between New York City and
Albany on Wednesday.
More than 6,000 commercial flights across the United States
were canceled on Tuesday, according to tracking service
FlightAware.com. More than 220,000 homes and businesses were
without power at the storm's peak.
The storm capped an unusually mild winter, with otherwise
below-normal snowfall.
Six weather-related fatalities included the death of a
16-year-old girl in a single-car crash in Gilford, New
Hampshire, according to the city police department.
A snow plow driver was killed in Longmeadow, Massachusetts,
local police said, and four older people died clearing snow in
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, the local medical examiner said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Ian Simpson in
Washington, Barbara Goldberg and Alana Wise in New York; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)