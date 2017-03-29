Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Texas, Oklahoma storms

| AUSTIN, Texas, March 29
AUSTIN, Texas, March 29 Four people were killed
and nearly 200,000 customers were without electric power on
Wednesday morning after overnight storms pounded Texas and
Oklahoma, bringing tornadoes, torrential rain and hail to large
parts of the states.
Three of those killed were storm chasers trying to track
tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle region. They died after their
cars slammed into each other near Spur on Tuesday night, police
said.
In Oklahoma, a truck driver was killed near El Reno in a
roll-over crash likely caused by high winds, police said.
There were 15 reports of tornadoes from the storms in Texas,
with most of the twisters in the Panhandle and western parts of
the state, the National Weather Service said. Hail, some as
large as baseballs, pounded Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas overnight
causing damage to cars.
The storm system weakened on Wednesday and was forecast to
hit the Houston area.
The system took a heavy toll on utilities in North Texas,
where provider Oncor said about 150,000 of its customers in the
Dallas-Fort Worth area were without power on Wednesday morning.
There were also tens of thousands of other customers in Texas
and Oklahoma without power, various utilities reported.
The storms did not cause any major delays in flights through
Dallas and Houston, two of the nation's busiest air hubs,
tracking service FlightAware.com reported.
But it did cause a number of school closures in North Texas
where schools were without electricity. Elementary schools in
Dallas and Tarrant County, home to Fort Worth, were closed. This
caused delays for students taking an annual achievement test in
the state known as STAAR, or the State of Texas Assessments of
Academic Readiness.
"Storms throughout Texas yesterday and today? Proof that God
doesn't like #STAAR either! #imateacher," Twitter user @kekis26
wrote on the social media site.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Lisa
Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Andrea Ricci)