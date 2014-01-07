JetBlue resumes flights at New York, Boston airports

Jan 7 JetBlue Airways on Tuesday said
it resumed departures from New York and Boston after shutting
down operations in those cities on Monday as cold weather
hobbled its network.
The carrier had suspended flights at John F. Kennedy,
LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports in the New York area and
at Boston Logan on Monday to allow time to position flight crews
and take other steps to recover from recent storms and low
temperatures.
Spokesman Loren Duran said in a statement that 25 percent of
JetBlue departures resumed at New York and Boston airports early
on Tuesday and added the carrier expected to be 100 percent
operational later in the day in those locations.
JetBlue said affected customers were being rebooked.
Shares of the airline were off 0.1 percent to $8.65 in late
morning trading.