Icy weather threatens oil output from Texas to North Dakota

Jan 6 The severe cold weather sweeping across
the mid-United States is threatening to curtail booming oil
production as it disrupts traffic, strands wells and interrupts
drilling and fracking operations.
Weather stations across the U.S. Midwest recorded some of
the coldest temperatures in two decades this weekend, with many
schools closed and flights delayed. Arctic cold air is also
spreading across Texas on Monday with temperatures expected to
drop to single digits in the morning.
Output in North Dakota, the second-largest oil producing
state, usually ebbs in winter as producers scale back on
drilling and well completions services such as fracking, which
pumps a slurry of water, sand and chemicals into wells.
But analysts are bracing for a possibly worse than usual
impact on output from the state, potentially affecting
operations of companies such as Continental Resources,
Marathon Oil and Hess Energy. The companies did
not immediately reply to questions about operations on Monday.
"It is so cold that they cannot produce at full capacity, if
at all. That should support prices," said Carsten Fritsch,
senior oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
U.S. crude oil prices gave up early gains on Monday,
slipping 2 cents to $93.94 a barrel, although the price
differential for Bakken crude in North Dakota jumped last week.
WINTER IN THE BADLANDS
Winters are especially brutal in North Dakota. Although
temperatures average about 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 11
degree Celsius) between December and February, winter storms can
send that number well below 0 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 18C).
Oil wells and feeder roads are usually shut as storms deposit
snow.
The National Weather Service has issued warnings for
life-threatening wind chills in western and central North Dakota
on Monday, the heart of the oil boom, with temperatures as low
as minus 60F (minus 51C) expected.
Freezing temperatures affected production in the Permian
Basin in west Texas in December, with companies like Pioneer
Natural Resources reporting cuts in their oil and gas
output.
In December, a drop to minus 40F (minus 40C) in North Dakota
slowed some production, officials said. A year ago, a winter
storm dubbed "Gandolph" cut that month's oil production by 4.2
percent, according to the North Dakota Industrial Commission.
Bakken crude oil freezes into a substance resembling plastic
when temperatures drop to between minus 40F to minus 60F (minus
40C to minus 51F), according to studies from oil producers such
as Chevron.